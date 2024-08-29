MG continues 100th birthday celebrations by showing off new £21,995 ZS hybrid SUV

Not content with launching a new HS plug-in hybrid SUV, a hybrid MG3 supermini and the Cyberster electric sports car so far this year, MG has now unveiled a new ZS compact crossover.

The Chinese-owned British brand, which is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2024, has confirmed that the newcomer will solely be available with petrol-hybrid power for now, and prices will start at £21,995.

The new ZS Hybrid+ gets a totally new look with styling that apes the larger HS SUV, while the interior has a new design and gets a larger 443-litre boot.

Entry-level SE kicks off the range and gets LED headlights and tail-lights, a 12.3-inch infotainment display and keyless entry.

For an additional £2,500, the £24,495 Trophy model adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, a six-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, plus a 360-degree surround-view camera.

A raft of safety equipment packaged under the title of ‘MG Pilot’ comes as standard on all cars, as does a seven-year/80,000-mile warranty.

Powering the ZS Hybrid+ will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to give a total power output of 193bhp and 250Nm of torque. It’ll allow the ZS to get from 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds, but MG is tight-lipped on the car’s top speed.

MG claims that the new ZS Hybrid+ can achieve a combined fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg and CO2 emissions will be 115g/km. The car’s impressive on-paper stats are due to the on-board 1.83kWh high-voltage battery that is recharged by a 45kW generator.

David Allison, MG Motor UK’s head of product and planning, said: ‘The all-new MG ZS Hybrid+ delivers an exceptional driving experience and incredible value in the B SUV segment, featuring equipment and technologies that make daily life easier.

‘The refreshed model has a more mature design with a sharper front end, and the new interior provides a comfortable and connected cabin. We’re confident about delivering the same appeal and accessibility that made its predecessor such a success.’

The range is set to expand to include a cheaper pure-petrol version in early 2025, Allison told Auto Express, although an electric model to replace the strong-selling ZS EV won’t be offered. Instead, an MG4-based electric crossover will arrive to effectively take the ZS EV’s place in the coming few years.

Order books for the new MG ZS Hybrid+ are open now, with the car set to arrive in MG’s 160-strong UK dealer network from October.