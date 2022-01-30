Mini recognises best of its dealer network at annual Retailer Awards

Mini has been celebrating the best of its dealer network across the UK at its annual Retailer Awards.

The ceremony was held virtually and recognised the strongest talent working throughout Mini’s 130 dealerships nationwide.

The prestigious Retailer of the Year gong was awarded to Inchcape Chelmsford, who were top performers across eight key areas, including retail sales, for which they were also category winners.

Other categories and their winners included Dick Lovett Hungerford for Mini Electric; Berry Croydon for Used Cars and Cotswold Cheltenham for both Customer Service and Financial Services.

David George, director UK and Ireland at Mini UK, said: ‘As we begin 2022, it’s important for us to look back and recognise our retailers’ outstanding achievements in 2021.

‘Once again, in the face of numerous challenges, our network partners showed determination, resilience and absolute passion for the Mini brand.

‘Their energy made the Mini Hatch the third-highest selling car in the UK last year, helped by strong ongoing demand for the Mini Electric.’

Glen Berry, head of business at Inchcape Chelmsford Mini, added: ‘What an incredible achievement for Inchape Chelmsford to win MINI Retailer of the Year 2021 and the Retail Sales category.

‘The passion and loyalty for the MINI brand means the competition in our network is extremely high, so I am immensely proud of the entire team who have worked relentlessly throughout 2021 to achieve excellence for our customers.’

Who won what at the Mini Retailer Awards?

Retailer of the Year: Inchcape Chelmsford

Retail Sales: Inchcape Chelmsford

Corporate Sales: Peter Vardy

Used Cars: Berry Croydon

Customer Service: Cotswold Cheltenham

Financial Services: Cotswold Cheltenham

Aftersales: JKC Specialist Cars

Marketing: Lloyd Motor Group

Mini Electric: Dick Lovett Hungerford