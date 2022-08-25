Mini retailers spread the Big Love as centres get stuck in to help others and the planet

Mini dealerships across the UK got well and truly stuck in for the manufacturer’s first Big Love Weekend.

The initiative saw some 115 retail centres helping their communities – and the planet – in various ways, including beach cleans and litter picks, helping foodbanks and taking part in fun runs.

Among them, Barons Bedford Mini raised more than £2,000 for The Fire Fighters charity at an open day, the first in a series of events across the area to raise vital funds.

Chandlers Worthing Mini partnered with scout groups to clear 21 bags of litter from Littlehampton beach.

Meanwhile, Chandlers Hailsham Mini supported Hailsham and Eastbourne Foodbanks by encouraging the community to bring in donations, pictured at top.

Other events nationwide on August 20 and 21 included care home garden tidies, dog pamper parties in aid of The Dogs Trust and afternoon tea for local carers.

Donation drives also raised money for charities including West Cumbria Foodbank, Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, and Safe Families for Children.

Mini UK director Federico Izzo said: ‘Mini is built on Big Love. It’s an integral part of all that we do.

‘I am delighted by our retailers’ efforts over The Big Love Weekend, immersing themselves in a broad range of causes and taking positive actions in their local communities that will make a meaningful difference.

‘But this is just the start, with Mini retailers pledging to continue their fundraising and support their local area in ways that matter to them.’