Chandlers Hailsham Mini Big Love weekend, August 2022Chandlers Hailsham Mini Big Love weekend, August 2022

Mini retailers spread the Big Love as centres get stuck in to help others and the planet

  • Manufacturer launches nationwide initiative of positive action
  • Clean-ups, open days and donation drives are among events held by retail centres
  • Foodbanks, care homes, animal charities and others all benefit

Time 12:06 pm, August 25, 2022

Mini dealerships across the UK got well and truly stuck in for the manufacturer’s first Big Love Weekend.

The initiative saw some 115 retail centres helping their communities – and the planet – in various ways, including beach cleans and litter picks, helping foodbanks and taking part in fun runs.

Among them, Barons Bedford Mini raised more than £2,000 for The Fire Fighters charity at an open day, the first in a series of events across the area to raise vital funds.

Chandlers Worthing Mini partnered with scout groups to clear 21 bags of litter from Littlehampton beach.

Meanwhile, Chandlers Hailsham Mini supported Hailsham and Eastbourne Foodbanks by encouraging the community to bring in donations, pictured at top.

Other events nationwide on August 20 and 21 included care home garden tidies, dog pamper parties in aid of The Dogs Trust and afternoon tea for local carers.

Donation drives also raised money for charities including West Cumbria Foodbank, Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, and Safe Families for Children.

Mini UK director Federico Izzo said: ‘Mini is built on Big Love. It’s an integral part of all that we do.

‘I am delighted by our retailers’ efforts over The Big Love Weekend, immersing themselves in a broad range of causes and taking positive actions in their local communities that will make a meaningful difference.

‘But this is just the start, with Mini retailers pledging to continue their fundraising and support their local area in ways that matter to them.’

Mini Big Love Weekend Aug 2022 composite

Mini showrooms around the UK demonstrated their Big Love last weekend. (Click on the image to expand it.)

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

