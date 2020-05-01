Mitsubishi Motors is offering free delivery and a knockdown reservation price on vehicles to customers stuck at home during the lockdown.

Although physical showrooms are shut, virtual business for the manufacturer is carrying on via its Buy Online feature.

Customers can browse through all the models and add specifications to the vehicle they want, as well as trading in their current vehicle and arranging finance all while at home.

Until June 30, they can also reserve it for £99 – down from the usual £350 fee – with free delivery of the new vehicle to their home and collection of their trade-in, saving another £100.

Deliveries and collections are carried out by franchised dealers with staff following all hygiene and social distancing guidelines, said the manufacturer.

