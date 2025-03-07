Illegal used car dealership allowed to stay open after council grants retrospective permission

An illegal used car dealership will be allowed to stay open after authorities granted the business retrospective planning permission.

Alan Macdonald Cars, near Falkirk, has been trading from its premises on Lochlands Industrial Estate for five years, despite never applying for permission to change the use of the site to sell luxury second-hand cars.

The situation had the potential to stop the business in its tracks and boss Alan Macdonald was forced to submit a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council.

The application stated that Macdonald had been unaware that he had to apply for the change of use and only found out when a planning inspector alerted him to the situation.

Planning officers also heard that the car dealer had made no changes to the premises’ physical layout during his time at the site.

The application was officially submitted on January 20, with officials giving the business the green light, under delegated powers, last Friday (Feb 28).

The full application is available on the Falkirk Council website.

Last week Car Dealer reported how an ‘illegal and inappropriate’ car dealership in West Midlands is also seeking permission to stay open, despite the local council rejected his application.

In that case, owner Gul Nawaz claims his business is being closed down due to ‘small print’ and accused locals of being ‘hostile’ to his company.

Pictured: The offices of Falkirk Council