Car dealers in Scotland can sell and deliver vehicles so long as their showrooms remain shut, it has been confirmed to Car Dealer Magazine today (Apr 29).

Sandy Burgess, chief executive of the Scottish Motor Trade Association, contacted Car Dealer via email, attaching a letter he had been sent by Fiona Hyslop, pictured, the Scottish Parliament cabinet secretary for economy, fair work and culture.

In reply to his request for clarification about the sale and distribution of vehicles in Scotland, she says:

‘There are no regulations which stop motor vehicles being distance sold and delivered in Scotland, it is the showrooms which must remain closed.’

Hyslop emphasises that any distance sales and deliveries must comply with the physical distancing guidelines, adding: ‘I’m sure that your members who choose to distance sell will do so in a responsible manner.’

Burgess told Car Dealer: ‘While I accept that this is very Scottish-focused, it does offer, to my knowledge, one of the most concise responses yet dealing in a direct and unambiguous manner to the key question asked.

‘We are now able to advise our members and also provide them with a written notification that they can legally move around the country delivering and thereby collecting cars.’

