Maserati will be ‘driven by what consumers want’ as brand looks to move on from sale rumours

The new boss of Maserati says the Italian brand will be ‘driven by what consumers want’ as the outfit looks to move on from a turbulent period.

Mariangela Del Vecchio was appointed as Maserati’s North European chief back in October with rumours swirling about the brand’s future.

In July, owners Stellantis appeared to threaten to sell Maserati as part of a review of its ‘underperforming’ brands.

Bosses later rowed back on the threat but questions still remained about the firm’s place in the market and wider Stellantis stable.

Now, Del Vecchio has been speaking about what the future holds for the brand, in particular its aims when it comes to electrification.

In conversation with PA News Agency, she said that Maserati needs to have a strong combination of ICE vehicles and EVs as the company focuses on a more sustainable future.

Maserati’s electric range of vehicles are badged ‘Folgore’, with nearly every model in the firm’s line-up now coming with a battery-powered option.

Speaking about the brand’s electric portfolio, Del Vecchio said: ‘We are more driven about what the consumers are saying and we’ve tried to meet the customers’ desires because we are Maserati.

‘We are a desirable and iconic brand that combines both the past and the future through ICE vehicles and electromobility.

‘The EVs in our range will help the brand to increase the share of electric vehicles in the market, and this will be the first full year in which we will have a full range of electric vehicles.

‘Our cars are from specific segments with specific customers, so it’s not about big volumes of sales, it’s more to meet the customers wishes.’

Maserati’s ‘Folgore’ electric range is available on its Grecale SUV, GranTurismo coupe and GranCabrio convertible.

All models are on sale now with prices starting at £109,905 for the Grecale and rising to £185,610 for the GranCabrio.