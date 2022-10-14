More tables are released for Ben Ball 2022 as it seeks to bring in vital donations

Unprecedented demand has led automotive industry charity Ben to release more tables for its flagship black-tie event – Ben Ball.

Last year, the major fundraiser was held at The Roundhouse in Camden and was a stunning success, but for 2022 it’s moving across London to its new home at Old Billingsgate Market in the heart of the City on the north bank of the Thames.

It’s taking place there on Wednesday, December 7 and is supported by Auto Trader.

Most of the ticket packages for this year’s event have already sold out, but Ben has just announced the release of a selection of Silver tables for 10 people, to allow more of the industry’s leading figures to attend.

Silver guests will enjoy a welcome drinks reception, a delicious three-course dinner with coffee and petit fours, plus all-inclusive house wine, bottled beer and soft drinks throughout the evening.

The Ben Ball is one of the biggest dates in the automotive industry calendar and this year’s looks set to be one of the most exciting in its history.

2021’s event took place shortly after Covid restrictions were lifted and quickly sold out as the automotive community seized the chance to gather together in person and celebrate in spectacular style.

More than 600 automotive industry guests attended, joining forces to raise over £96,500 – one of the highest totals ever achieved at a Ben Ball.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, said: ‘Together, once again, we did something extraordinary at the 2021 Ben Ball.

‘The staggering amount of funds raised helps Ben continue to provide life-saving support to those in our automotive family who most need it, and it can’t be overstated how much those donations will help people who turn to us when they are struggling or in crisis.

‘Over the past three years, we’ve seen support requests double, and the cases that we are seeing are more complex and urgent than we’ve experienced before.

‘Ben Ball is a critical fundraising event for us. Not only does it bring in vital donations, but it also gives us the chance to thank those who have helped us achieve so much during the year, and to show how we use their donations to change people’s lives.

‘We would like to invite everyone in the industry to book tickets and join us for our celebrations but also to extend an invite to anyone who may wish to sponsor the event to get in touch.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you to our new venue – Old Billingsgate Market – this December for the automotive industry event of the year!’

To book your tickets or find out more about becoming a Ben Ball sponsor, click here.

When any member of our automotive family is struggling or in crisis, we all rally to support them.