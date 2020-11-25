More than half of car buyers disagree with the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as announced by the government last week, according to the latest research from What Car?

The research asked if, in principal, they agreed with the decision and 59 per cent said ‘no’.

However, the study of 7778 in-market car buyers found that many are confused by the announcement with 29 per cent saying they don’t understand which vehicles will be on sale after 2030.

This follows previous What Car? research that found one-in-five buyers were unable to tell the difference between fully-electric and hybrid variants.

However, 24 per cent of respondents did say they were more likely to consider an electric vehicle following the announcement but more than a quarter also feel there should be a scrappage scheme to help drivers to switch to an EV.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: ‘With more than half of in-market buyers in our latest study stating they disagree with the 2030 ban shows the Government has its work cut out in convincing buyers to make the switch.

‘More work needs to be done to explain the benefits of electric motoring and why the investment required is going to happen, while there’s also clearly a need for more spending into charging infrastructure and purchase incentives for buyers.’