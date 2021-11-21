Morgan Motor Company announces new head of electrification as it plots ongoing transition to electric

Morgan Motor Company is further embracing technology changes as it embarks on the transition to electric vehicles as it appoints a new head of electrification at the firm.

It announced this week the appointment of Matthew hole as chief technical officer and the newly created position of head of electrification.

He has started immediately, reporting directly to chairman and CEO Steve Morris.

Morris said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the Morgan family, joining us as chief technical officer.

‘Matthew will lead our energised and passionate team of engineers and designers who are already hard at work developing future Morgan sports cars.

‘Electrification is a vital milestone – and one that presents opportunity for Morgan.

‘I firmly believe that an electric Morgan that remains hand crafted, bespoke and — most importantly — exciting to drive represents a compelling offer in our ever-changing industry and something that we look forward to embracing.’

Hole is an electrification specialist having developed EV powertrains for a range of other car makers.

He succeeds Graham Chapman as CTO who has now been appointed chief operations officer.

Hole said: ‘I am relishing the opportunity to help transition Morgan Motor Company towards an electric future, at what is a hugely exciting point in the marque’s 112-year history.

‘Morgan has a tradition of innovation and has remained true to its core values for generations, and I am confident that these values can be strengthened as we implement EV technology.

‘As an engineer, it’s a fascinating challenge that carries a significant weight of responsibility, not least because of the significance of the Morgan brand.’