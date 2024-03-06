Most unreliable used cars revealed as Range Rover repair bills top £6k

The Chrysler Grand Voyager has been named the most unreliable used car – while a Skoda topped the most reliable list.

Analysis of more than 200,000 warranties over an eight-year period has named the now defunct Voyager as the car most likely to experience problems.

Range Rovers models were in second place in the most unreliable stakes while the Volvo S80 was in third.

The average claim cost for Range Rovers was the highest, standing at a whopping £6,165, and this was coupled with an ‘above-average frequency’ in the number of repairs needed for the cars.

The data combined all Range Rover models into one group so accounts for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Evoque.

The data was compiled by a warranty firm that looked at claims numbers from policyholders between January 2016 and December 2023.

The cars included in the lists were between three and 15 years old. However, the data from Intelligent Motoring did not include the number of warranty claims per car. Car Dealer has requested this from the firm.

Ten LEAST reliable models

Source: Intelligent Motoring

Chrysler Grand Voyager Land Rover Range Rover Volvo S80 Porsche Panamera BMW X2 Nissan Pathfinder Audi A7 Land Rover Discovery Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Audi Q7

In the most reliable stakes, the Skoda Citigo topped the list, followed by the Lexus CT200h and then, remarkably, the Fiat 124. Skoda was the only brand to have two cars in the list with the Karoq in ninth.

Ten MOST reliable models

Source: Intelligent Motoring

Skoda Citigo Lexus CT Fiat 124 Suzuki Vitara Volvo S90 Ford EcoSport Vauxhall Grandland X Peugeot 108 Skoda Karoq Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

Duncan McClure Fisher, CEO of Intelligent Motoring, said: ‘Reliability and ongoing maintenance and repair costs are some of the most important factors buyers should consider when selecting their next new or used car.

‘Would-be buyers may be surprised to see the variety of models included at the top and bottom of our league table, which clearly shows prestige cars with big price tags don’t necessarily come with increased reliability or savings on repairs.

‘Buyers should always listen to their head, not heart, when buying a car, taking reliability and cost to repair into account, ensuring they will be able to afford the ownership costs that come with their chosen vehicle.’

In September, What Car? named Cupra as the most unreliable car manufacturer following a survey of more than 22,000 owners. Its Reliability Survey asked how long repairs took and how much they cost to come up with an overall score out of 100.