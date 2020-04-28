MotoNovo Finance has extended its acceptance terms from 30 days to 60.

The financial services business said the move was designed to give more help to dealers taking customer reservations as the lockdown continued.

Deputy chief executive Karl Werner, pictured, said: ‘The lockdown has seen a huge rise in online car buyer interest on our findandfundmycar used car marketplace and we are keen to help them and their chosen dealer.

‘Now, car buyers can reserve their car of choice with our finance, confident that their acceptance will be valid when the lockdown period ends.

‘On another positive note, we are continuing to provide finance through the lockdown for essential or key workers as defined by government guidance.’

