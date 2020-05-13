MotoNovo Finance is now back to fully writing agreements after it had to bring in restrictions because of the lockdown.

It said the move was aimed at helping dealers resume business as the UK heads towards a phased lifting of the lockdown requirements and looks to bring in a new social-distancing retailing model.

Although it was still accepting proposals, the actual writing of agreements was limited, with manual verification checks brought in to support lockdown and social distancing requirements as well as to minimise the increased potential for fraud where normal identity checks were restricted.

This has all been lifted now and MotoNovo has been able to return to its normal digital processes.

Chief executive Mark Standish, pictured, said: ‘The continuing need for social distancing means that access to a car will be crucial for many. For this reason, we have mobilised our resources.

‘We are ready to help dealers to adapt to the critical social distancing needs and the essential need for many consumers to access finance safely and with confidence.

‘We cannot underestimate the importance of the economy on people’s lives.

‘The Bank of England has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will push the UK economy towards its deepest recession on record.

‘We have a duty of care to one another both to support Covid-19 safety and to ensure we restart the economy.

‘Together with dealers, we are committed to doing our utmost to rebuild confidence and reassurance to the public at large and it starts now.’

