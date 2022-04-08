Log in
Karl Werner MotoNovo FinanceKarl Werner MotoNovo Finance

Supplier News

MotoNovo Finance sets new lending record in March beating post-lockdown high

  • March 2022 set a new lending record for MotoNovo Finance
  • It reported it was 40 per cent up on the same month in 2021
  • The last record-breaking month was July 2020 when the first national lockdown ended
  • MD Karl Werner still believes there will be more positivity in 2022 despite challenges

Time 14 seconds ago

MotoNovo Finance broke its own lending record in March with a 40 per cent year-on-year increase.

Its previous record was set in July 2020 when dealerships were coming out of the first national lockdown and March’s result was 13 per cent higher than the year before.

Meanwhilke, its first-quarter lending exceeded that of 2021’s first three months by 42 per cent.

Advert

Managing director Karl Werner, pictured above, said: ‘The lending growth achieved with our partners demonstrates just how attractive dealer finance can be for consumers and businesses.

‘Bank of England data published at the end of March revealed an annual growth rate for all consumer credit of 4.4 per cent in February – up from 3.2 per cent in January and the highest increase since February 2020.

‘Our success, achieved through organic and conquest success, significantly exceeds this number, demonstrating the value of our strong partnership ethos.’

Werner said he believed that while the market was likely to see an impact from inflation, rising energy prices and global geopolitical issues, by collaborating with car dealers it can deliver a compelling experience for buyers.

Advert

He added: ‘The growth in our lending volumes has not been achieved overnight. It results from a considerable amount of work undertaken with and for dealers, addressing the significant changes we have seen.

‘Pandemic support for dealers, fresh thinking to manage regulatory change and increased digitisation of the finance and stock funding models have all contributed to this success.

‘Above these, I believe we gained a new edge by demonstrating mutual understanding and an ability to match and contribute to dealers’ agility to meet the many challenges head-on. It is a collaborative edge we will sustain.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190