Motor finance firm climbs, bakes, cycles, runs and quizzes to raise more than £17,000 for charities

A motor finance firm raised more than £17,000 for two good causes in just a week.

Close Brothers Motor Finance boosted the funds of partner charities Cancer Research UK and the Make-A-Wish Foundation to the tune of £17,324 during its annual charity week.

Partners, staff, family and friends took part in a wide range of activities, such as climbing, baking, cycling, running and quizzing.

Among the highlights, Team Bury, Sevenoaks and Peterborough put their fitness, stamina and determination to the test to run 13.1 miles in the London Half-Marathon.

Meanwhile, Team Manchester, Leicester and Stoke reached new heights by climbing the 1,696ft (517m) Mam Tor in the Peak District.

Other events included Guess The Baby photo challenges, blind auctions, raffles and sports days.

Close Brothers Motor Finance has had a long-standing relationship with both charities.

Make-A-Wish helps children who are fighting life-threatening and critical illnesses, while the money raised for Cancer Research UK will go towards funding scientists, doctors and nurses.

Close Brothers Motor Finance MD Seán Kemple said: ‘The past few years have been challenging for all, and those financial pressures would have undoubtedly had a significant impact on charities and the wonderful work they do.

‘We know the importance in keeping up and boosting our fundraising activity.

‘I’m unbelievably proud of the lengths my colleagues have gone to to raise significant amounts for these worthwhile causes.

‘I want to thank them all for their efforts and look forward to reaching even greater heights together next year!’