Insurance support for drivers whose motoring habits have changed because of the pandemic will last until at least the end of 2020.

The Association of British Insurers said today (Oct 13) that the temporary help, which was due to finish at the end of October, would now continue until December 31.

It could be of significant help to many of the UK’s 27m motor insurance customers, as well as its 17m home insurance policyholders to whom it also applies, it said.

Under the temporary support measures, if someone has to drive to and from their workplace because of the impact of Covid-19, their insurance policy won’t be affected, the ABI said.

In addition, if somebody is using their own car for voluntary purposes to transport medicines or groceries to help others who are affected by coronavirus, their cover won’t be affected either.

It applies to all categories of NHS volunteer responders, including transporting patients, equipment or other essential supplies.

If someone’s work is critical to the national response and they have to use their own car to drive to different places for work purposes because of the impact of Covid-19, it won’t affect their cover.

Meanwhile, the home insurance of office-based workers working from home because of the pandemic won’t be affected either, nor do they have to contact their insurer to update their documents or extend their cover.

The next review of motor and home insurance will take place before December 31.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager for general insurance, said: ‘The extension of these temporary pledges underlines the commitment of insurers to helping customers through these continued challenging times.’