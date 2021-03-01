Motorline scooped three of the seven UK dealer awards at Hyundai’s annual event.

Not only did it win the Overall Dealer Group category but its Worcester site, pictured, was named Overall Dealer out of the 167-strong UK network and its Maidstone showroom was crowned Aftersales Dealer as well.

Dealers were ranked via Hyundai Motor UK’s Balanced Scorecard metrics, which assesses performance across new car objectives, aftersales performance, customer experience, dealer profitability and brand representation.

Each of the key areas is also evaluated against five more key performance indicators, and to be in with a chance of an award, a dealer has to score consistently well in each category throughout the year.

Hyundai Motor UK managing director Ashley Andrew said: ‘The top three best-performing dealers displayed a remarkable level of consistency across all areas of their business and were upper quartile in almost all of the 25 areas measured.

‘They all operate financially robust businesses, delivering strong sales performance while also embracing the brand requirements of training and delivering a great customer experience.

‘We’re very proud of what they achieved in a very difficult year.’

Commenting on Motorline’s multiple wins, Nick Tunnell, business transformation director at Hyundai Motor UK, said: ‘To secure three wins against such fierce competition is really quite remarkable.

‘It illustrates how effectively the business operates, both at a group level and within each dealership.

‘With strong management and engagement with our business at all levels, Motorline has achieved remarkable results for themselves and for the Hyundai brand over the past year.’

The Hyundai Motor UK Dealer Awards

Overall Dealer Group: Motorline Group

Overall Dealer: Motorline Hyundai Worcester

Aftersales Dealer: Motorline Hyundai Maidstone

Market Share Dealer: Hyundai Guildford

Volume Dealer: Holdcroft Hyundai Stoke

AFV Sales Dealer: Smiths Hyundai Peterborough

HCX Dealer: Read Hyundai Kings Lynn