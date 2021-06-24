Motorpoint announces new purpose built vehicle preparation centre

Motorpoint has announced its new purpose-built vehicle preparation centre will open in Motherwell later this summer.

The UK’s largest independent car retailer has been based in Glasgow for almost 20 years but will now relocate to a new eight-acre facility in early August.

The move will see more than a dozen new jobs open up in what represents a significant recruitment drive for the company.

Whoever does join is sure to enjoy their new role, with Motorpoint recently voted the best automotive company to work for in the UK.

Once fully operational, the new facility will have a team of 35 employees working on up to 20,000 cars and light commercial vehicles per year.

All staff will be based within a 49,000 square foot central hub – the largest of its kind within Motorpoint.

Motorpoint is keen to hear from applicants interested in roles as automotive yard assistants, preparation centre supervisors and vehicle technicians.

Terry Burns, operations manager at Motorpoint, said: ‘Motorpoint is rapidly expanding and, to help facilitate this growth in Scotland, we need to fill a number of roles to help support the existing team relocating to our new Northern Vehicle Preparation Centre this summer in Motherwell.

‘We are extremely keen to hear from anyone who is looking to make that next step within the automotive sector and at the same time has a real desire to work for a multi-award-winning company that can quite literally help move their career up a gear.’

Motorpoint currently stocks over 6,000 low mileage, nearly new cars and light commercial vehicles from over 30 different manufacturers.