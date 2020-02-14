Motorpoint branch forms partnership with its local golf club

MOTORPOINT has teed up a partnership with Burnley Golf Club.

The independent car retailer, which has had a branch in Rosegrove Lane in the town for almost 20 years, has agreed to become the club’s main sponsor for the next 12 months.

Motorpoint is already getting into the swing of things by creating an invitational ‘Motorpoint Open’ this summer as part of its drive to help raise awareness as well as money for its charitable partner, Lancashire MIND.

Motorpoint will also be installing advertising in the clubhouse and car park together with the club’s renowned Glen View Golf Academy. And its logo will feature on score cards as well the club’s social media channels and website.

Jordan Dean, general manager of Motorpoint Burnley, said: ‘We can’t wait for our partnership to tee off with Burnley Golf Club. It’s only a short drive from our Burnley branch which makes it the perfect location to host our Motorpoint Open.’

Joyce Green, trustee at the club, added: ‘We’re really excited to have such a reputable company as Motorpoint on board as our main sponsor and we look forward to working with Jordan and his team to make this a successful partnership.’

In our picture, Jordan Dean, general manager at Motorpoint Burnley, right; and Alan Young, sales manager, second right, are pictured with four representatives of Burnley Golf Club, including professional golfer Sam Punchard, left.

