Motorpoint creates 30 jobs as retailer prepares to open brand new Maidstone store

Motorpoint has announced a major recruitment drive as it prepares to open a brand new store in Maidstone.

The retailer has created 30 new jobs at the site and is now looking for applicants to start when it opens in February.

The roles will comprise positions in the sales, service, support and vehicle preparation departments.

Robert Jones, head of retail operations at Motorpoint Maidstone said: ‘We are excited about the opening of our new store in Maidstone in late February 2022.

‘We are recruiting up to 30 new colleagues to join our team and there’s a range of roles to apply for.

‘We offer a great remuneration package and are looking for motivated people who are keen to become part of Motorpoint’s ongoing nationwide success story.

‘We have an award-winning track record for delivering first class customer service. We are proud to have featured again in The Sunday Times Top 100 Best Large Companies to work for in 2021, coming 18th in the 2021 rankings.’

Hannah Litt, Motorpoint’s head of resourcing and inclusion, added: ‘We are extremely proud of our record as an equal opportunities’ employer.

‘We have a strong focus on providing an exceptional working environment despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic situation. Our staff enjoy a fantastic range of benefits and there is wealth of opportunity for career development and progression within Motorpoint.

‘We have a strong ethos of being part of the wider community in the areas where our stores are located; we have an active fundraising programme that supports local and national charities.’

All Motorpoint interviews take place in accordance with current Covid-19 social distancing rules are run via virtual platforms where applicable and are flexible around the candidate’s needs.