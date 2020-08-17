A sales executive at car supermarket Motorpoint is set to feature in a new BBC TV daytime show.

Sophie Johnson, 24, who has worked at Motorpoint’s Widnes site for the last two years, is one of the contestants in ‘Call That Hard Work’ which airs this week on BBC One.

The show sees Johnson and two other contestants, a florist from Sheffield and a personal trainer from Bradford, swap jobs for a day and rank various elements of their particular job out of 10. The person with the highest score at the end of the show is deemed as having ‘the hardest job’ and wins £1,000.

‘I’m really excited to see the results with the rest of the team in the branch but nervous at the same time as I’ve never done anything like this before,’ explained Johnson.

‘We were definitely taken out of our comfort zone doing the show as you’ll see for yourself. For instance, one minute I was taking part in a gym class and the next minute I am taking the next class. You definitely learn how to think on your feet in those situations. I won’t even mention how I got on arranging flowers. I’ve definitely got a new found appreciation for florist’s that’s for sure.’

Johnson, who trained as a midwife at Edgehill University prior to working for Motorpoint, is coy though about how she fairs overall in ‘Call That Hard Work’.

‘I would love to say but I can’t, she added. ‘What I can say though is that I learnt a lot about myself making the programme. Even though it was fascinating to find out what other people do for a living I realised at the end of filming that I really enjoy what I do at Motorpoint and making the move from delivering babies to delivering cars to customers was the right career choice for me.’

The show airs on BBC One at 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 19.