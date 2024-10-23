Motorpoint to open 21st used car supermarket at former CarStore site in Norwich

Motorpoint has added to its network of used car supermarkets with the acquisition of a former CarStore site in Norwich. Car Dealer reported back in April that American giant Lithia Motors was axing all CarStore sites, following its deal to buy Pendragon. The Norwich site, on Turnpike Close, has now been snapped up by Motorpoint, becoming the firm’s 21st retail location when it opens in mid-December.

The deal strengthens Motorpoint’s presence in the east of England, joining its existing Ipswich site, which opened in May 2023.

The new store will be able to accommodate over 220 nearly new and used cars from over 30 manufacturers, all available to drive away the same day.

As part of Motorpoint’s multi-million-pound investment in the region, the new Norwich store will create 25 new jobs.

