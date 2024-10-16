Motors adds Market Check vehicle data feature for car dealers in new partnership deal

Motors will now provide vehicle pricing and ownership data to car dealers through a new partnership with data intelligence specialists Percayso.

The new function, called Market Check powered by Percayso, will go live with a beta trial this week. All Motors dealer partners will get access free of charge.

It will enable car dealers to quickly appraise vehicles, looking at market demand, days to sell, pricing, vehicle history and other factors.

Phill Jones, chief operating officer of Motors, said: ‘Market Check powered by Percayso will provide our dealer partners with invaluable live market intelligence on cars they have in stock, or are considering purchasing.

‘We believe this new service will enable dealers to be even more agile, benefitting from guidance on pricing and support on maximising their retail performance.

‘Also, with just a few clicks, dealers will now be able to unlock the retail history of a car and its peers.’

Percayso bolstered its automotive data offering when it purchased Cazana from Cazoo in 2023, adding its technology and vast vehicle data to the business.

Ian Lilley, head of partnerships at Percayso added ‘We have over 1 billion vehicle listings catalogued to provide MOTORS’ dealer partners with the real-time data they need to make informed decisions.

‘Motors is a great partner for us to bring our tools and expertise to the automotive retail space. We share a belief with Motors of using big data to support effective decision making.

‘Having helped insurance and finance companies for years, it is exciting to unlock this opportunity for dealers.’