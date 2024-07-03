Motors – Highly commended Consumer Lead Generation 2024

Motors have been named highly commended in the Consumer Lead Generation category at Car Dealer Power 2024, following a huge year for the brand.

‘We’re delighted to be highly commended for Car Dealer’s Consumer Lead Generation Award,’ Motors told Car Dealer.

‘This honour acknowledges our pivotal role in championing multi-site advertising – across Motors, Gumtree and eBay – to create a cost-effective advertising ecosystem reaching buyers across the digital car search journey, which typically sees them visit 4.2 sites.’

Late in 2023, at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards, Motors announced its rebrand from Motors.co.uk and has continued growing its presence at events such as the British Motor Show.

Most recently, the business aquired the Cazoo brand and added another well-known platform for car dealers to capitalise on.

It added: ‘It has been an exciting year for Motors with a successful rebrand, launched at the 2023 Car Dealer Awards, which has resonated with our dealer partners as it successfully brought together our consumer and trade brands.

‘These are exciting times for our evolving sector and MOTORS is very much at the forefront of delivering an innovative approach for our partners across the franchised, independent and car supermarket sectors.

‘We’re also looking forward to our headline sponsorship of this summer’s British Motor Show.’