Motors – Highly commended Online Advertiser for Used Cars 2024

Motors has been named highly commended in the Online Advertisers for Used Cars category at Car Dealer Power 2024.

The brand has been going through a transformation in the past year, as it updates its look and expands its online and physical presence to reach more consumers.

It rebranded from the old Motors.co.uk and became simply Motors, with advertising campaigns that saw it feature on headline Radio X shows.

Motors told Car Dealer: ‘Being highly commended for Car Dealer’s Online Advertisers for Used Cars award acknowledges our approach to delivering a marketplace by providing an ecosystem that helps our dealer partners reach millions of in-market buyers through the power of multi-site advertising across Motors, eBay and Gumtree.

‘The Car Dealer Power awards have grown in stature over the years and are widely recognised for acknowledging and celebrating the best performers in the car retailing industry.

‘And that’s why we’re proud to be rewarded with the Highly Commended honours in the Online Advertisers for Used Cars Award category.’

Commenting on recent changes and plans for the future, it said: ‘The past year has been an exciting period for Motors with a successful rebrand, launched at the 2023 Used Car Awards, which has resonated with our dealer partners as it successfully brought together our consumer and trade brands.

‘These are exciting times for our evolving sector and MOTORS is very much at the forefront of delivering an innovative approach for our partners across the franchised, independent and car supermarket sectors.

‘We’re also looking forward to our headline sponsorship of this summer’s British Motor Show.’