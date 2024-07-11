Motors launches new Cazoo app for used cars and says updated website is on its way

Motors has launched a new Cazoo app two weeks after buying the brand.

Barry Judge, the CEO of Motors, said: ‘Launching this all-new Cazoo app so soon after the acquisition of the brand supercharges our commitment to delivering a resource that supports dealer growth and provides more choices for buyers.

‘Cazoo is one of the top automotive brands in the UK, with over 80% of its traffic coming from mobile, which is why we have taken this mobile-first approach.

‘We believe the roll-out of this app will provide a hassle-free search process for buyers and deliver even higher levels of visibility and leads to our dealer partners.’

He added: ‘Car buyers are now using more search sites than ever, with an average of over four per buyer.

‘We understand the need for dealers to get their cars seen in multiple places, which is why we have included Cazoo within our multi-site advertising package free of charge.’

Judge also said that a new Cazoo website was in development.

‘We’re working on a new website, which will launch in the coming months.

‘In the meantime, we’ve created a temporary Cazoo website to direct leads to the dealer stock listed on Motors.

‘This ensures our dealer partners can start receiving leads from potential customers immediately.’

The Cazoo app is available now in the Apple App Store and Google Play, with Motors saying it marks the first phase of Cazoo becoming a digital marketplace under the advertising platform’s family.

It uses the latest digital technology, says Motors, and has an easy-to-use interface that lets buyers effortlessly search for their next vehicle from a wide selection of listings from franchised and independent dealers and car supermarkets.