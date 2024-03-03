Motors names Kia Xceed as February’s fastest-selling used car

The Kia XCeed was February’s fastest-selling used car, according to new data from Motors.

The online marketplace has revealed that the XCeed took dealers an average of just 8.9 days to shift in the second month of the year, placing it well clear of its nearest rivals.

Elsewhere, the top 10 was dominated by premium brands with Audi having four entries and Mercedes two.

Just one EV made the cut, with the Volkswagen ID.5 clinching second place with an average days-to-sell figure of 10.1 days.

MGs also proved good stock for dealers to get their hands on with both the MG4 and HS appearing in the top 10.

More widely, used cars took an average of 43 days to sell via Motors in February.

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors, said: ‘An eclectic mix of brands, model segments, fuel types and age were among the top 10 fastest selling used cars listed on Motors in February.

‘Kia’s XCeed topped the list, averaging just 8.9 days on dealer inventories as buyers snapped up late-plate, low mileage, petrol-engined versions of this generously sized family hatchback.

‘Our Market View analysis also reveals how used Audis featured prominently on shortlists with the premium marque accounting for four of the month’s fastest sellers, with buyers focused on nearly-new, low mileage and more affordable alternatives to new models.

‘It was also another strong month for dealers sourcing and selling desirable and keenly priced EVs with top five placings for the Volkswagen ID.5 (10.1 days), Audi Q4 (10.7 days) and MG MG4 (11.8 days).

‘All our top 10 fastest sellers significantly outperformed the wider market with average days in stock tracking at 43 days in February.’