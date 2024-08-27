MotorTrust UK to open third used car supermarket with Lancaster chosen as location

Used car dealership MotorTrust UK is t0 open its third site and create some 20 jobs in the process.

The Lancashire-based and family-owned business told Car Dealer that it’ll be opening the Lancaster showroom on September 16, when it will join MotorTrust UK’s already-established dealerships in Preston and Garstang.

The Lancaster site will cover about 1.5 acres, house 250 cars and boast a purpose-built showroom, managing director Mike Porter told Car Dealer.

He added that it’ll create around 20 jobs in various areas, comprising sales, valeting, driving and mechanics.

Porter said to Car Dealer: ‘We are absolutely delighted to announce the expansion of MotorTrust UK with the opening of our brand-new site in Lancaster.

‘This exciting development marks a significant chapter in our journey.

‘Our new Lancaster location will allow us to significantly increase our group stock, giving our customers access to an even wider array of quality vehicles.’

He added: ‘As the only used car supermarket of its kind in the local area, we are thrilled to offer Lancaster residents a refreshing and cost-effective alternative to traditional main dealer purchasing.

‘This expansion not only means more choices but also greater savings for our customers, all while enjoying the exceptional service that has become synonymous with MotorTrust UK.

‘With over 1,000 vehicles in group stock, our trusted partnership with the AA and our comprehensive extended warranty plans, we are committed to ensuring that our customers continue to receive the peace of mind and top-tier service they deserve.

‘We can’t wait to welcome them to our new Lancaster site.’

Porter established MotorTrust UK in 2021, bringing to bear more than 30 years of experience in the car trade. The company specialises in providing high-quality ex-Motability and fleet vehicles.

