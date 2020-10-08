The used car industry has flourished since lockdown.

With consumers looking for more value with their purchases and shying away from more expensive new car finance deals, second-hand car dealers have been enjoying a renaissance over the summer.

Motorway connects private car sellers with dealers around the UK to get a great deal for both parties.

We’re seeing record-breaking growth in sellers using the platform, and now have hundreds of cars in our auctions for dealers every day.

In September, we saw an incredible 23 per cent month-on-month increase in used cars valued between £10-30k.

Brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Audi as well as Volkswagen, Ford and Nissan were particularly strong for us.

And with supply plentiful at the moment, dealers have been able to get amazing stock for less than CAP in some areas as our daily sales grow.

To celebrate our growth in available private stock, we are now offering all new dealers 50 per cent off our usual broker fees on their first two purchases through the Motorway Pro platform in October 2020.

With our fees already highly competitive, starting at just £200 per vehicle, dealers can now pay as little as £100 per car – and for the best private stock available in the UK.

This offer is open to all new dealers who sign up to buy cars in October and is valid for any vehicle purchased through Motorway Pro, regardless of value, until the end of the month, with 50 per cent off the amounts detailed in our pricing list here.

This promotion, coupled with our contact-free transport service, makes it easier than ever for new dealers to sign up and purchase the stock they need from the comfort of their home or office.

New dealers can sign up to Motorway Pro here.