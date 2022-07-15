Log in
Supplier News

Motorway releases new features to help dealers find desired stock faster

  • Motorway has updated its platform with new personalisation features
  • Enhancements aim to help dealers zero in much more quickly on the stock they want
  • Sales now run seven days a week, with extended hours as well

Used car marketplace Motorway has updated its website to help dealers find the vehicles they want much more quickly.

The new features include more powerful filtering, saved searches and personalised stock alerts.

Stock filtering tools have been further enhanced, adding a model filter so that dealers can pinpoint specific vehicle models they want to buy.

Motorway says that with a choice of more than 3,000 models every week, it means dealers can get to the right stock quickly.

Meanwhile, the new personalised stock alerts notify dealers when there’s stock on the platform that meets their specific needs.

After dealers have saved a set of search results, Motorway’s platform alerts them to when matching stock becomes available.

The configurations allow dealers to set any combination of make, model, age, value or vehicle location they’re interested in.

As well as the platform enhancements, Motorway has also brought forward the start time of its daily sales by two hours to 8am.

Saturday and Sunday sales have also been added, making it a seven-day-a-week operation.

Up to 1,000 cars now go live each day in its daily sales, it said.

Harry Jones, founder and chief product officer at Motorway, said: ‘While we continue to grow our dealer customer base, we’re also committed to providing the best experience on our platform for existing dealer partners.

‘We regularly ask our dealers what we can do to make their lives easier.

‘Personalisation and more powerful filters are consistently high on their list, so that’s exactly what we’ve delivered with these new features.’

