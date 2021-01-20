Sytner Group is adding Bugatti to its portfolio and is already able to offer aftersales as a fully-authorised dealer.

The new showroom will be based at Sytner Bentley Manchester, located on Mobberly Road, making the dealer group one of only two sites in the UK.

To celebrate the partnership, Bugatti sent the new Chiron Pur Sport to the car dealership as part of its European Roadshow.

Its route started in the centre of Manchester near the National Football Museum, historic printworks and Corn Exchange buildings before heading to the new Bugatti Manchester dealership.

Sytner already has luxury brands such Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche and Rolls-Royce in its portfolio.

Jon Crossley, managing director at Bugatti Manchester, commented on the European Roadshow, saying: ‘Our team based here in the heart of Cheshire were delighted to present a car as impressive and unique as the Pur Sport and to be associated with one of the most iconic and exclusive brands in the world.

‘We have already built up a great relationship with our new colleagues at the home of Bugatti in Molsheim and intend to become one of their leading dealer.’

Sytner yesterday announced the launch of a car design competition called ‘Driven by Design’ to support school children, parents and teachers.

The dealer group has teamed up with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and and is looking for entrants to designing their own concept car and an accompanying marketing campaign.

‘Teachers across the country are currently doing a fantastic job despite the challenges that currently face the education System and we hope that Driven by Design can help with that,’ said the group’s Paul Hudspith.

To find out more about the competition and how to enter, click here