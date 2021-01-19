Sytner Group has launched a car design competition to support school children, parents and teachers.

The dealer group has teamed up with the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and created ‘Driven by Design’,and is looking to challenge entrants with designing their own concept car and an accompanying marketing campaign.

Design in-line with the national curriculum, Sytner says the competition requires minimal guidance from parents and guardians. It’s also been designed to both ease the pressure on eduction during lockdown, as well as develop skills in project management, sales and marketing, market research and design.

Secondary school students aged 11-16 and based anywhere in the UK can take part, and the competition is open to all regardless of whether an entrant’s strengths lay within design, writing, marketing or any other subject.

Sytner Group is asking parents within the industry to share a link to the competition with their friends, family and colleagues, in order to help the competition to support as many people as possible.

A number of winners will be announced, quite each one receiving an iPad and will have their projects featured on the Sytner Careers website.

Speaking of the competition Paul Hudspith, head of recruitment & central HR at Sytner Group, said: ‘We understand the pressure that parents, guardians and teachers are currently facing when it comes to juggling life’s commitments and home schooling.

‘Teachers across the country are currently doing a fantastic job despite the challenges that currently face the education System and we hope that Driven by Design can help with that.

‘At Sytner Group, we have a commitment to diversity and inclusivity, and put developing talent and building careers at the core of what we do. For that reason, we know the importance of initiatives like this competition and helping the children in our local communities to build on their skills.

‘Everywhere in the automotive industry, we have all been faced with challenges throughout lockdown and we hope that others will get behind our new Driven by Design competition.

‘Ultimately we want Driven by Design to help inspire future automotive industry colleagues, as well as giving school children something to focus on during lockdown. Good luck to all of our entrants.’

To find out more about the competition and how to enter, click here