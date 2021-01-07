Car Dealer has started the new year with a new way to find out about the most important stories of the week.

There are now two episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast available to listen to on several platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with the most recent taking a look at new lockdown rules.

Hosted by myself, Rebecca Chaplin, and this week joined by editor-in-chief James Baggott and contributing editor James Batchelor, we talk about the lockdown rules car dealerships should be aware of.

If you’re wondering about how you’re allowed to sell cars, whether you’re eligible for the new grants and what dealer suppliers will be doing to help, this latest show covers the important answers.

To listen you can go to Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Breaker, Pocket Casts or RadioPublic and search for ‘Car Dealer Podcast’ or follow the links below.

• Apple Podcasts

• Spotify

• Google Podcasts

• Breaker

• Pocket Casts

• RadioPublic

Our first episode took a look back over the year that was 2020, as Rebecca and James quiz each other on what they think are the most shocking stories of the year.

If you’d like to have your say on any of the stories mentioned, you can email me or send us a voice message to be included in the show by clicking here.