New Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric coupe-saloon is priced from £46,745

Hyundai has revealed that its swoopily styled new Ioniq 6 will start from £46,745.

The pure-electric coupe-saloon will come in rear- and all-wheel-drive flavours, delivering 225bhp in the former and 321bhp in the latter.

Thanks to a large 77kWh battery, the Ioniq 6 will, Hyundai claims, be able to return up to 338 miles of electric range in the rear-wheel-drive version and a still-respectable 322 miles in the all-wheel-drive variant.

It’s also got a battery heating system fitted as standard, which makes sure the battery is at its optimum charging temperature at all times, too.

The Ioniq 6 features vehicle-to-load technology as well, which gives drivers the option to charge or power devices via a conventional three-pin plug.

The new model will be the first Hyundai to incorporate over-the-air software updates. This allows the car to be automatically updated remotely, removing the need for the driver to take it to a garage.

All cars start at Premium grade and get 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as heated front and rear seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus front and rear LED lights.

Ultimate grade – priced from £50,245 – gets ‘relaxation’ front seats with ventilation alongside an electric sunroof, surround-view parking camera and a Bose premium audio system.

There are also 11 exterior colours to choose from, with Byte Blue Pearl being the only no-cost option. Metallic finishes add a £585 price tag, while opting for a matt shade will cost £685.

Inside, the Ioniq 6 is trimmed in a number of ‘green’ materials, including eco-friendly processed leather that uses flaxseed in the dyeing process to help reduce the use of water.

Recycled plastics are incorporated into the fabric as well, while the exterior colour of the cladding has been dyed by using recycled paint pigment from end-of-life tyres.