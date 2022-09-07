Log in
Kia Niro with prizes photographed at Humming Bird Kia (Colindale)Kia Niro with prizes photographed at Humming Bird Kia (Colindale)

News

New Kia campaign sees independent traders win prizes worth thousands of pounds

  • First trade campaign run by Kia UK directly targeting independent motor traders
  • Initiative aimed at encouraging use of genuine parts when repairing Kia cars
  • Campaign was spearheaded by Kia dealerships

Time 10:58 am, September 7, 2022

Ten independent motor traders have won prizes worth thousands of pounds in Kia UK’s first dedicated trade genuine parts campaign.

The UK has some 34,000 independent motor traders, and Kia’s Braking Campaign – spearheaded by Kia dealerships – was designed to encourage the sale of genuine parts for use by the independent aftermarket sector.

Dealerships used promotional materials including emails to raise awareness of genuine parts among the traders.

The campaign was run using the Kia trade reporting system, hosted by Qube Automotive, which is provided to eligible dealers by the manufacturer as part of the Kia trade parts support package.

A prize draw was carried out by Qube using a random number generator to pick the winners, who could select items up to a maximum value of £1,000 from an online portal. Possible prizes included tech items, watches, toys and kitchen equipment.

Chris Lear, aftersales director at Kia UK, said: ‘Using genuine parts is a great way to ensure cars are kept in the best and safest condition.

‘This campaign has been a fantastic way for our dealers to reach the independent motor trader industry and develop relationships, and in turn it is our customers who are the winners when their car is equipped with genuine parts.’

The winning traders were:

  • James & Jenkins Garages
  • Kingston Garage
  • Auto Action
  • Whittaker Fleet Care
  • McCartney Motors
  • D Ward Automotive
  • J Skelton Garage Services
  • James Motor Company
  • County Garage
  • Lochside Garage

They collected their prizes from the dealership where they bought the parts.

A new campaign is currently being run and more are planned.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

