A new plate for a new decade – the ’20’ reg arrives

THE ’20’ plate has arrived – and the latest new registration marks a new decade.

It’s always a hectic time for dealers – in a good way – when one plate makes way for another and it’s an exciting time for buyers, too.

Here are some of our favourite tweets celebrating the new number:

The last 1st March handover @Marshall_VW #Oxford #Kidlington today. A very happy Mr Mason collecting his New #20Reg Golf R-Line from Lauren Marlow. And we’re loving the multi-confetti cannons! 💥 #marshallmoments pic.twitter.com/GvucZ1BEjV — Marshall Motor Group (@MarshallGroup) March 1, 2020

🍾🥂Thank you so much to our customers, the first to collect a #20reg new MG Motor UK from us!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 It's been a fantastic day, we hope you'll all love your cars and we look forward to welcoming you again at Pinkstones. #20plate #MG #stokeontrent #EV #EVcars #MGZSEV pic.twitter.com/Wb1qjqTjsQ — Pinkstones MG (@MGStoke) March 1, 2020

Thanks to the guys @CliveBrookVolvo for looking after me. Finally taken delivery of my new Volvo XC60. Not only a great looking car but also a fantastic drive. @VolvoCarUK #T6 #RDesign #20plate pic.twitter.com/anKAToM3Y8 — Ian McCloskey (@IanClocko) March 1, 2020

Happy March 1st to all of our Customers, Colleagues and Friends in the Automotive Industry. We wish you all a very successful month⭐️ Aleks and the Team at Mercedes Benz Brentford have been working hard in preparation for a busy day 🙌#Autoclenz #20Plate #NewRegDay pic.twitter.com/ro01npLJ01 — Autoclenz Ltd (@Autoclenz) March 1, 2020

