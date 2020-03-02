A new plate for a new decade – the ’20’ reg arrives

THE ’20’ plate has arrived – and the latest new registration marks a new decade.
It’s always a hectic time for dealers – in a good way – when one plate makes way for another and it’s an exciting time for buyers, too.
Here are some of our favourite tweets celebrating the new number:
The last 1st March handover @Marshall_VW #Oxford #Kidlington today.
A very happy Mr Mason collecting his New #20Reg Golf R-Line from Lauren Marlow. And we’re loving the multi-confetti cannons! 💥 #marshallmoments pic.twitter.com/GvucZ1BEjV
— Marshall Motor Group (@MarshallGroup) March 1, 2020
That's the doors closed for February, now we're excited for the #newplate in the morning! Here's the first ready to leave us for it's new home! #20plate #March #Honda #marshallmoments #Peterborough @Mmgpetehonda @MarshallHonda @MarshallGroup @rdd_2009 @CaroleMerry @JohnMClow pic.twitter.com/XUR0ILvAr2
— Monique Almond (@MoniqueAlmond1) February 29, 2020
Congratulations, to everyone who picked up their brand new, '20 plate cars today.
Thank you for choosing Lindop Toyota!#newcar #newcars #newwheels #20plate #Wrexham #Queensferry #NorthWales #Deeside #Chester #Flintshire #newreg pic.twitter.com/8PK7PkITiW
— Lindop Toyota (@LindopToyota) March 1, 2020
🍾🥂Thank you so much to our customers, the first to collect a #20reg new MG Motor UK from us!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 It's been a fantastic day, we hope you'll all love your cars and we look forward to welcoming you again at Pinkstones. #20plate #MG #stokeontrent #EV #EVcars #MGZSEV pic.twitter.com/Wb1qjqTjsQ
— Pinkstones MG (@MGStoke) March 1, 2020
Thanks to the guys @CliveBrookVolvo for looking after me. Finally taken delivery of my new Volvo XC60. Not only a great looking car but also a fantastic drive. @VolvoCarUK #T6 #RDesign #20plate pic.twitter.com/anKAToM3Y8
— Ian McCloskey (@IanClocko) March 1, 2020
Happy new 20 plate day! 🎉
We’re having a busy day handing over a fantastic range of shiny new cars! 😎#BudgenMotors #NewCarDay #20Plate @MGmotor @renault_uk @daciauk pic.twitter.com/OtYihfMWqe
— Budgen Motors (@budgenmotors) March 1, 2020
Happy March 1st to all of our Customers, Colleagues and Friends in the Automotive Industry. We wish you all a very successful month⭐️
Aleks and the Team at Mercedes Benz Brentford have been working hard in preparation for a busy day 🙌#Autoclenz #20Plate #NewRegDay pic.twitter.com/ro01npLJ01
— Autoclenz Ltd (@Autoclenz) March 1, 2020
