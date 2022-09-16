New subscription service is a game-changer for the aftermarket sector

Total Care is the new, all-encompassing subscription service, available to UK used car motor dealers and service centres, launched by Warranty Administration Services.

Franchised dealers, dealer groups and used car supermarkets can now offer their consumers access to industry-leading warranty protection, service plans, MOTs and nationwide recovery for a single monthly payment.

Total Care enables Warranty Administration Services clients to bundle tailored products together and create the ultimate peace-of-mind aftercare solution.

Operations director Jo Rimmer said: ‘This exciting innovation allows clients to meet the increasing demand for monthly subscription aftercare while supercharging customer retention.

‘The entire package is tailored and white-labelled to the dealer. We then go a step further, taking care of everything else, which includes on-site training, claims handling and direct debit collections.’

With more than 38 years of experience working alongside the biggest names in the industry including Hendy, T.C. Harrisons, Arbury and Greenhous, Warranty Administration Services has designed Total Care to help franchised dealers, dealer groups and used car supermarkets to deliver monthly subscription aftercare.

As well as creating a new profit opportunity through package sales, it is the customer retention aspect of Total Care that excites the market the most.

The product will tie customers into their dealers’ workshops and service centres while keeping their brand fresh in their minds every single month.

This is a game-changer in their value proposition.

Backed by decades of warranty provision experience, Warranty Administration Services has been determined to innovate and lead the market by delivering a monthly subscription product that benefits dealers and their customers.

Rimmer added: ‘The service offers the ultimate peace of mind for used car buyers who purchase through any dealer or service centre.

‘One simple monthly payment takes care of all servicing, MOT requirements, UK rescue and recovery, and warranty cover.

‘The customer can focus entirely on enjoying their new vehicle while we work in the background to keep them moving.’

The launch of Total Care is indicative of the shift towards subscription-based products in the motor industry.

Consumers prefer to pay a smaller amount each month for a renewed premium-level standard of service.

The cost of acquiring new customers is much higher than retaining existing customers, and because of the current cost-of-living crisis, it is imperative for dealers to understand the total margin available of each customer and use innovative tools to increase the lifetime value of each customer.

Jenny Brewer, financial director at Warranty Administration Services, explained: ‘It is important for our products and services to enhance the value proposition of our dealer partners whilst simultaneously increasing their revenue.

‘The future of the used car market is unprecedented, so collaborating with our dealers as a partner, not a provider, to prepare them with market-leading products and consultancy services will equip them for what is to come.’

Unexpected failures of a vehicle are inevitable. A used car warranty provides the reassurance to consumers through financial peace of mind for their newly purchased vehicle.

Warranty Administration Services’ unique approach of dealers holding their own pots, compared with the usual setup of the supplier-held pot, gives the network total control of who, when and where they pay out.

A service plan monthly subscription guarantees the return of customers to your workshop.

With the ultimate retention tool for customers, dealer partners will be reassured of an increased lifetime value for every Total Care customer.

The optional inclusion of MOT cover means they can guarantee future MOT business with consequential repairs.

Warranty Administration Services’ complete administration and claims management means dealerships needn’t worry about the time-consuming processes after the sale either.

Customers will also benefit from nationwide breakdown cover. Rest assured, should a customer ever experience a breakdown, a fully trained expert will attend to them to get them back on the road.

Rimmer said: ‘Since 1984, Warranty Administration Services has led the pack when it comes to administered dealer aftersales solutions.

‘We have now bundled our unrivalled portfolio together to help dealers meet the subscription approach to motoring aftercare.’

If you are a franchised dealer, dealer group or used car supermarket looking to supercharge your customer retention and meet the demands of the car buyer in 2022 and beyond, speak with Warranty Administration Services on 01522 515600 or visit its website for more information.

All members of the Warranty Administration Services network have exclusive access to the Autoguard Group companies.

Alongside market-leading self-funded warranty options, dealer partners nationwide can access multi-award-winning value-added products, including insurance products, and access Sentience Automotive Solutions’ consultancy services to show them how to maximise on each sale.

Visit the website: https://warrantyadmin.co.uk/

Make an inquiry over the phone: 01522 515600

Email for more information: [email protected]