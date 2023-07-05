New van market enjoys best-performing half-year since 2019

The new LCV market rose for the sixth consecutive month in June, growing by 31 per cent to 34,630 units and making it the best June since 2019, according to figures published this morning by the SMMT.

A total of 169,926 new vans, pickups and 4x4s were registered in the first half of 2023, which was up by 17.7 per cent versus the same period last year, thanks to the supply chain shortages easing.

Registrations of LCVs weighing between 2.5 and 3.5 tonnes rose by 15.6 per cent to 23,640 units to account for 68.3 per cent of the market in June.

Meanwhile, registrations of vans weighing 2.0 to 2.5 tonnes reached 6,291 units, which was a 160.8 per cent rise.

However, sales of vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes fell by 42.8 per cent to 508.

This segment has seen demand consistently fall as operators favour larger workhorses with the potential for greater cost efficiencies, said the trade body.

Pickups and 4x4s, meanwhile, increased by 40.8 per cent and 180.1 per cent to 3,390 and 801 respectively.

In spite of the overall growth, though, demand for battery-electric vans (BEVs) fell by 11.9 per cent during the month to 1,775 units, even with a growing number of models available.

It brings the total number of all electric vans registered so far this year to 8,803 units – a year-on-year increase of 703 but a market share decline to 5.2 per cent in the year to date versus June 2022’s 5.6 per cent.

The SMMT said that given that commercial vehicles are vital to keeping Britain on the move and subject to the same end-of-sale date as the much-further-progressed passenger car market, urgent action was needed to speed up their uptake ahead of the zero emission vehicle mandate that is set to come into force in six months.

The top 10 best-selling LCVs for June were as follows:

Ford Transit Custom – 4,737 Ford Transit – 3,404 Vauxhall Vivaro – 1,921 Renault Trafic (pictured at top) – 1,789 Ford Ranger – 1,784 Citroen Berlingo – 1,595 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – 1,486 Peugeot Partner – 1,420 Volkswagen Transporter – 1,325 Vauxhall Combo – 1,175

Source: SMMT

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘As we reach the year’s midway mark, the surge in light commercial vehicle registrations is good news and delivers continued optimism to the market.

‘The fall in electric van uptake just at the time when we need it to grow is, however, very concerning.

‘Despite the continued availability of the plug-in van grant, more needs to be done to give operators the confidence to make the switch.

‘This means a long-term plan which supports purchase and helps overcome some of the barriers to the installation of van-suitable charging infrastructure, given the unique needs of this sector.’