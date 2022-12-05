New van sales drop by more than a fifth to lowest November level in nine years

The LCV market notched up just 24,352 sales in November – a 22.2 per cent fall on 2021’s figure, the SMMT said this morning.

The trade body added that while the scale of the decline was artificially inflated versus last year, which saw the best November performance in history, the total was the lowest recorded for the month since 2013, when 22,647 units were sold, and was almost 14 per cent below the pre-pandemic five-year average.

It said that in spite of strong order books throughout this year, performance has continually been hindered by supply chain issues, which have restricted production globally and limited availability.

Battery-electric van registrations, however, continued to grow as more operators look to make the switch to the latest zero-emission vehicles.

Uptake rose by 14.8 per cent in November to reach 8.1 per cent of the market – up from 5.5 per cent in 2021.

Increasing model choice and robust purchase incentives mean their volumes are up by 46.5 per cent year on year from January to November.

However, the SMMT said there are still worries about the lack of public charging infrastructure, particularly for commercial vehicles.

With semiconductor shortages holding back availability, the van market has declined every month of the year with the exception of September.

Registrations are down by 20.1 per cent for the year to date at 260,314 units and some 23.2 per cent off pre-pandemic volumes.

But the SMMT said as supply shortages hopefully ease, growth is expected to return in 2023.

LCV registrations are estimated to grow by 13.8 per cent next year, with battery-electric volumes predicted to rise by 60.7 per cent to take an 8.7 per cent market share.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘The UK van market has experienced a very difficult year, battling a multitude of challenges to meet demand, but has benefited from an EV boost as operators increasingly make the switch to zero emission.

‘As supply constraints ease, we look with some optimism towards next year and a return to growth.

‘It is imperative, however, that the government takes action to help accelerate commercial vehicle recharging infrastructure so that the vehicles that keep Britain moving can fully deliver on their ability to boost the economy.’

The top 10 selling LCVs were the Ford Transit Custom at 3,459 units, followed by the Transit (3,218), Ford Ranger (2,193 – pictured), Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (1,826), VW Transporter (1,583), Vauxhall Vivaro (1,380), Renault Master (845), Renault Trafic (842), VW Crafter (775) and Ford Transit Connect (733).