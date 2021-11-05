New Volkswagen Taigo arrives at UK dealerships priced from £21,960

UK Volkswagen dealers have started selling the firm’s new Tiago SUV with prices starting at £21,960.

The motor is the German brand’s first attempt at a coupe-styled SUV and is billed as an entry level model.

That is despite the fact it is slightly larger than the existing T-Cross, which was introduced in 2019.

The Tiago is based on the same MQB A0 platform as that underpinning the Polo and also rolls off the same production line in Pamplona, Spain.

VW hopes that the car will offer the high seating position of a traditional SUV but in a more compact body.

Every level comes with h LED headlights as standard and benefits from well as an eight-inch digital cockpit setup.

Entry-level ‘Life’ models gain a host of safety assistance systems as standard, including lane change assist, adaptive cruise control and park assist with front and rear sensors.

Black, 16-inch alloy wheels are included too, as are black-finished roof rails.

Priced from £25,300, ‘Style’ trim adds high-performance IQ, light LED matrix headlights, as well as a full-width LED bar across the car’s nose. Larger 17-inch alloy wheels are included too.

Move up to ‘R-Line’ and 17-inch wheels are added alongside bespoke bumpers and R-Line badging for the floor mats and multifunction steering wheel.

This grade also includes two-zone climate control and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro system alongside an eight-inch central display. Prices for the R-Line start from £26,150.

As sporty as it is stylish, say hello to the Volkswagen Taigo, our first-ever coupé SUV, now open for order: https://t.co/5Ipv5a0Liy #VWTaigo pic.twitter.com/ijXt6NBegm — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) November 4, 2021

VW are offering four engine and gearbox configurations with the Taigo, depending on specification.

The entry-level Taigo Life, for instance, can be fitted out with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 94bhp and a five-speed manual gearbox, or 108bhp with either a six-speed manual or DSG automatic gearbox.

A more powerful 1.5-litre unit with 148bhp and a DSG gearbox is available on Style and R-Line cars, too.

The 1.0-litre unit with 108bhp is the most efficient of the lot, bringing 52.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 124g/km.