NHS Lothian expands electric fleet with 10 new Nissan e-NV200s from Eastern Western Motor Group

NHS Lothian has chosen to expand its already strong electric vehicle fleet with the addition of 10 new e-NV200s from Eastern Western Motor Group.

This takes the total number of electric Nissans it uses to 80 with 45 EVs also on the fleet from other manufacturers.

Four of these new additions have already been allocated to the Childsmile service which aims to improve the oral health of children by giving them easy access to all-important dental services.

The other six will perform a variety of functions such as lab vans that will collect specimens from GP surgeries, adult dentistry, and joining the hard-working estates team.

Spokesperson for NHS Lothian Simon Law said: ‘Our electrification journey has been under way for some time now and we couldn’t have chosen a better partner than Nissan. Both LEAF and e-NV200 are wonderfully versatile vehicles and incredibly popular with our team.

‘Needless to say, we have learned lessons along the way but we can’t fault the comfort and convenience of our Nissan electric vehicles; nor their reliability and resilience to all kinds of driving conditions.

‘The four e-NV200s allocated to Childsmile look particularly eye-catching in their cheerful new livery – and being zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles, they give the planet something to smile about, too!’

David Stead, corporate manager at Western Nissan, Edinburgh, said: ‘It was a pleasure to work with Simon and his team on the procurement of this batch of 10 e-NV200s for NHS Lothian.

‘The e-NV200 is a proven performer for the NHS in Edinburgh and the surrounding area and we couldn’t be more delighted to have been involved in the supply of these vehicles.’

Karen Reid, corporate sales manager at Nissan Fleet Sales, said: ‘NHS Lothian has made huge strides in its decarbonisation journey in recent years and the team there deserve huge credit for their efforts.

‘We’re delighted to have been a chosen manufacturer partner as they have been adding EVs to their vehicle pool and we look forward to the relationship continuing for many years to come.’