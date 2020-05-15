Nissan could build the Renault Kadjar and Captur models at its Sunderland plant in a huge boost to the UK factory.

Following reports earlier this month that Nissan could retrench from Europe completely, the news will be a welcome boost to the north east plant.

A strategic report is due by Nissan on May 27 which, it was feared, could see it announce plans to pull back from investments in Europe as it looks to slash costs and cut losses.

However, reports emerged yesterday in the Financial Times that the carmaker is mulling moving production of the Kadjar and Captur SUVs to Britain, allowing it to close its Barcelona factory,

Renault owns just over 40 per cent of Nissan’s shares, and the two companies operate a strategic alliance of their respective production facilities.

Other vehicles manufactured at the Spanish site would be moved to Nissan’s factories in South Africa and Renault’s plant at Maubeuge in France.

If such a move were to go ahead, it would secure thousands of jobs at the Japanese carmaker’s Sunderland site. The Nissan plant is the UK’s largest car factory employing around 6,000 people.

A spokesman for Nissan told PA: ‘We do not comment on speculation.’

The Sunderland plan is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is not due to reopen until June at the earliest.

Commentators have said the move would be taken as a sign of Nissan’s long-term commitment to the UK despite its anxiety over tariffs with Europe post-Brexit.

The plans were due to be announced by Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida as part of a strategy overhaul of its European operations later this month.

