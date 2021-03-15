A Nissan dealership in Ayrshire has been forced to shut because of an outbreak of coronavirus among staff.

Although closed for physical sales, Park’s Nissan in Irvine had been carrying out maintenance work on vehicles, as allowed by law.

However, it shut last Tuesday (Mar 9), reported the Daily Record at the weekend, after an unspecified number of employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Extra and enhanced cleaning has been brought in while it is closed.

In a statement, Park’s Motor Group bosses said they had stuck rigidly to government guidelines relating to its sector during the pandemic.

They added: ‘”We have continued to operate our business to ensure the safety and maintenance of our customers’ vehicles, particularly for key workers and public authorities.

“As a result of a number of positive tests amongst a group of staff at our Irvine dealership, we took the decision to close the site from Tuesday to ensure the safety of our staff, our customers and the local community.

“We have implemented additional, enhanced cleaning to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.

“In the interim, we are able to provide normal service or maintenance at our other locations. Any Irvine dealership inquiries continue to be handled remotely until we reopen.”

It is not yet known when the Corsehill Mount Road site will reopen.

Non-essential click-and-collect in Scotland will be allowed to resume as of April 5, with non-essential retail following on April 26 assuming the vaccine has been offered to priority groups one to nine.

Image: Google Street View