Nissan dealership reunites customer with her beloved Bugg

A Nissan dealership has brought a woman back together with her much-loved car after she spent three years searching for it.

Caroline Wood bought the new Vauxhall Viva from the Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall showroom in Keighley in 2016.

She made it her own by specifying the colour and customising it with features such as lane departure warning, a touchscreen infotainment system, plus tinted privacy rear windows.

The 63-year-old, who lives in Huddersfield, even ordered a private number plate for her pride and joy.

After three years of happy motoring, though, financial constraints meant she had to part-ex it for a Corsa.

However, she never forgot her beloved Viva – nicknamed Bugg – and spent the past three years checking motor retail websites for the motor.

Her persistence finally paid off when she spotted Bugg for sale by Bristol Street Motors’ Nissan dealership in Widnes.

‘The listed car was still awaiting photos, having just arrived and under preparation at the dealership, but I instinctively knew it was my Viva from the description.

‘On the spur of the moment, I drove over the Pennines to Widnes and there Bugg was, looking as beautiful as ever.’

She added: ‘We are now happily back together, and I couldn’t be more pleased.

‘Some people probably think I’m crackers for getting so emotionally attached to a car, and it’s difficult to explain but it just feels right for me.

‘The moment I sat behind the wheel again, it was like coming home!

‘The team at Widnes Nissan were fantastic and went out of their way to make sure that I once again became the proud owner of my car.

‘I’ve promised Bugg we won’t be parting ways again anytime soon!’

Mark Prince, general manager of Bristol Street Motors Widnes Nissan, said: ‘My colleagues knew that something special had brought Caroline to our dealership.

‘Once we heard her story, we were delighted to make sure she was reunited with Bugg – the car’s first owner.

‘All of us here at Bristol Street Motors Widnes Nissan wish them both many more happy miles together!’

