Nissan dealerships complete first handovers of all-new Ariya

Nissan dealers have been carrying out the first handovers of the brand’s new all-electric crossover, the Ariya.

West Way Nissan Stockport and Bristol Street Motors Halifax were the first sites to complete deals with new owners driving away thrilled.

In Stockport, customer Christy Ashe collected his Ariya 63kwh Advance with the optional 22kw fast charger and finished in Aurora Green.

He said he was pleased excited to be one of the first UK customers to be behind the wheel of an Ariya.

New car sales manager Ben Gellatly said: ‘There was a huge amount of excitement surrounding the handover and the customer is actually one of our master technicians.

‘A current Nissan Leaf driver, he took one look at Ariya on our launch day in May and decided to have one. Who better to be an advocate for the car? He is over the moon and will happily tell anyone how great it is.

‘’Of course, we were delighted to supply Christy with his new car and we wish him many years of happy motoring. ARIYA is a truly stunning vehicle and we’re thrilled to start fulfilling customer orders.’

Ashe himself added: ‘The looks and styling attracted me when I first saw the car – and the technology represents a big step forward for Nissan.’

Meanwhile, at Bristol Street Motors Halifax, the first customers to collect their brand new Ariya were Anna and Gerry Murphy, who had ordered a similarly specified car.

Kristian Spear, new and used car sales manager at the dealership, said: ‘Anna and Gerry are loyal customers of ours.

‘We very much appreciate their business and are so glad and honoured that we could supply not only one of the first Ariyas in the country, but also help them take their first step into the EV world. We wish them many happy miles of motoring.’

Anna added: ‘Originally, we thought about going for a hybrid but we eventually decided to go fully electric.

‘We were very impressed with Ariya – in the showroom, it looked slick and different – really high-tech and futuristic. When we checked out the reviews online, we were convinced it was the car for us.

‘’I have to say, the team at the dealership were great. They were super-excited about the car themselves and their enthusiasm was really inspiring.”

Prices for the Nissan Ariya has a quoted range of up to 329 miles. Prices start at £43,845.

Main image: Christy Ashe behind the wheel of his new Nissan Ariya at West Way Nissan Stockport