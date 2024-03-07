Log in
Alaizah Khan, 4, with teddy bears at Bristol Street Motors Halifax NissanAlaizah Khan, 4, with teddy bears at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan

News

Nissan dealership’s open day is a teddy-tastic affair for charities, thanks to donations

  • Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan holds open day to thank supporters
  • Wide range of activities is laid on
  • People are asked to donate teddy bears instead of paying entrance fee
  • The cuddly toys are donated to two local charities
Time 10:28 am, March 7, 2024

A Nissan dealership in West Yorkshire held an open day that ended with teddy bears going on a charitable journey.

As part of the celebration to thank Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan colleagues, families, customers and the community, people were asked to donate a teddy in lieu of an entry fee.

The event included an array of activities for all ages, including music, games, a magician plus a food truck serving pizza, after which all the collected teddy bears were packed into a Nissan Ariya and donated to Calderdale Lighthouse and Mothershare Halifax.

Calderdale Lighthouse supplies vulnerable and disadvantaged families with baby equipment and essentials plus clothing and shoes for newborns to teens, as well as bedding, toiletries, toys and books.

Heidi Mitchell, 7, with teddy bears at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan

Heidi Mitchell, 7, with some of the donated teddy bears at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan

Mothershare Halifax provides mothers, fathers, carers and their children with equipment and clothing to meet the basic needs of babies and children and improve their lives.

Kristian Spear, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan, said: ‘We were thrilled to host this open day as a gesture of our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us – our dedicated colleagues, their families, our valued customers and the vibrant Halifax community.

‘This day was about celebrating our collective spirit and giving back in a way that touches lives.

‘It was wonderful to see the joy on children’s faces, not just from the fun activities, but also from the knowledge that their donated teddy bears will bring comfort and happiness to others.’

Pictured at top: Four-year-old Alaizah Khan with the cuddly toys

