Nissan GB appoints new sales director

Nissan GB has appointed a new sales director – Michael Auliar.

Auliar takes up the role on April 4, replacing Nicolas Verneuil, and returns to Nissan GB after a period of seven years in Europe.

Auliar has worked for Nissan since 1998, with his most recent role being sales director for Nissan Nordic Europe.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan GB, said: ‘With five new models set for launch in 2022, including ground-breaking electric vehicles and unique Nissan hybrid technologies such as e-Power, plus innovative new digital platforms that help us to better connect with our customers, Nissan is perfectly positioned for success in the year ahead.

‘I am delighted to welcome Michael back as UK sales director and his many years of experience with Nissan will be invaluable in what promises to be an exciting and transformative year for our company.’

Starting his career with Nissan GB straight from university in 1998, Auliar spent 12 years in a variety of roles including aftersales, vehicle distribution, product, marketing, dealer, customer quality and training.

After two years in international strategy and business transformation, and as a European product manager, he returned to Nissan GB for three years, working as used car business manager and fleet sales director.

From 2015, he worked in France as regional sales director, and – from 2018 – in Finland, first as customer quality & network development director before moving to his most recent role as Nissan Nordic Europe sales director in 2019.

‘I’m delighted to be back in the UK at a really exciting time for Nissan dealers,’ he said. ‘With a strong focus on driving customer quality, it is clear that the network has made huge strides in improving the quality of business which has translated into big improvements to the network’s bottom line.

‘I am focused on continuing this very positive trend and pushing even further with the phenomenal new products that we have coming, and the new customers that they will attract.’