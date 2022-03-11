Nissan updates and expands hi-tech Live Showroom to include EVs

Nissan has updated and expanded its Live Showroom to include two of the manufacturer’s all-electric vehicles.

Launched last year to introduce the new Qashqai, the Watford showroom, which is open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week, lets customers talk to a product expert in real time via a web-based video link.

It has now been extended to include two of Nissan’s EVs – the Leaf hatchback and new Ariya crossover, which is due to arrive in the UK later in 2022.

Other new vehicles and concept cars will be introduced when they become available.

Once people have arrived at Nissan’s website, they can click on the model they’re interested in and enter their name and email address into an appointment form.

They can then ‘visit’ the showroom via a smartphone or other mobile device, where they’re greeted in person by one of Nissan’s product experts.

The expert gives the customer a walk-round tour of the cars on display, answering questions, and visitors can then find out about any offers before choosing which model they want via the e-commerce platform.

Leads are given to Nissan’s dealer network, where the dealership team nearest to the potential buyer can help with test-drive requests and give finance information.

Nissan said it understood that not everyone felt at home in a traditional showroom environment and that Covid concerns had also kept some people indoors, but the Live Showroom removed both issues.

Nic Thomas, Nissan Motor GB marketing director, said: ‘I’m tremendously excited by our Live Showroom project.

‘We know that the vast majority of automotive purchase research is completed online – and more than ever, consumers know a huge amount about which model they are interested in before they set foot in one of our dealerships.

‘Our Live Showroom helps consumers make the right choices for them, and enables them to understand not only the product features and innovative technologies we offer, but also the benefits our cars provide.’

He added: ‘Car manufacturers are always looking for ways to enhance the digital purchasing journey for buyers, and there is no question that the Live Showroom fulfils that brief for Nissan.

‘It’s a brilliant facility and has received nothing but positive feedback.’