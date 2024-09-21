Nissan names Bassetts Swansea site as its best UK dealership in 2024

Staff at Bassetts Nissan Swansea have are raising a glass this weekend after being been named the Japanese brand’s best UK dealership.

The business has been named ‘Dealership Ambassador of the Year’ for 2024 in recognition of its stellar sales performance and excellent customer care.

The ultimate title comes after a glittering period of success for the outfit, which included being named as one of three three Dealership Ambassadors for quarter four of the last financial year.

It has also fought off tough competition from 11 other dealerships in South West England and South Wales to be named ‘Dealer of the Zone’ on two recent occasions.

Reacting to the latest win, sales manager Charlie Foulkes said: ‘We are of course thrilled to have won the Dealership Ambassador of the Year title. The news was extremely well-received.

‘We always strive for excellence in terms of the levels of customer service we deliver. And of course, the cars in the Nissan range are first-class which makes our job that much easier.

‘This is an award for everyone at Bassetts Nissan Swansea: managers, sales staff, service advisors, technicians – everybody. And many thanks to our customers for providing the wonderful feedback that would have been taken into account during the judging process.’

The highly prestigious gong has been handed out following an incredibly thorough assessment process via Nissan’s ‘Dealership Ambassador’ programme.

The team were ranked against other retailers right across the country with judges particularly impressed with the business’s sales record.

During the first three months of this year, the site recorded the largest single volume of registrations across the entire Nissan dealer network.

Feedback from customers is also consistently positive, with visitors saying they are greeted in a very welcoming manner and that they appreciate the ‘incredibly helpful’ advice.

One customer even described Bassetts Nissan Swansea as ‘the best dealership I have used by far’.

Two years ago, bosses at the showroom, in Neath Road, Morriston, unveiled the results of a £400,000 makeover as the site adopted Nissan’s new corporate identity – and the new look was extremely well received by customers and staff.

Kat Anley-Dean, dealer performance manager at Nissan GB, said: ‘Many congratulations to the team at Bassetts Nissan Swansea on their Dealership Ambassador of the Year Award – it’s very well deserved.

‘They demonstrated the perfect balance of maintaining an excellent customer experience whilst delivering a fantastic sales performance. Long may the business continue to be a star performer of the network – and keep up the good work, everyone!’