Nissan offering free night away to any customer buying a service plan

Nissan is hoping to boost sales of service plans by offering a free night away in order to sweeten the deal.

The Japanese car maker is making the offer to any Nissan owner purchasing a plan online between now and the end of the year.

The deal is available to new and existing Nissan owners and offers more than 100 choices of accommodation.

All participating hotels have been carefully-selected to provide guests with individual care and a friendly welcome.

The Nissan Service Plan is a scheduled programme of appointments covering all mandatory routine technical operations and vehicle checks.

There is a choice of ways to pay, with convenient outright payment and monthly instalment options available. Six months of payments must be made before any claim.

New car customers can purchase two, three or four-year plans (up to six months after their car’s registration date); while used car buyers and applicants owning vehicles older than six months are eligible for a two-year plan, to include one major and one minor service.

Buying a multi-year plan could result in a saving of more than £130 compared to paying for each service individually.

An EV owner with a two-year plan would pay £13.99 a month over 22 months; the driver of a petrol car would pay £19.99 monthly; while someone running a diesel vehicle would pay instalments of £23.99.

Chris Marsh, aftersales director at Nissan GB, said: ‘A service plan from Nissan is a great way to ensure your car is road-ready this winter.

‘With our interest-free payments, it’s the easiest and most straightforward way to look after your vehicle.

‘You can relax knowing your car will be serviced by trained Nissan technicians using only Approved Nissan parts.

‘With a free video health check and free RAC breakdown cover included, you’ll always be in safe hands.’